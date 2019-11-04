Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Hollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy I. Hollis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy I. Hollis Obituary
Judy I. Hollis

West Lafayette - Judy I. Hollis, age 77, of West Lafayette passed away on November 3, 2019 at Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette, IN.

Judy was born May 10,1942 in Lafayette to Roy Fox and Irene Davis Fox. She married Jesse L. Hollis in July of 1960 in Lafayette. He predeceased her in May of 2008. She was a member of the Church of Christ on Elmwood Avenue in Lafayette. She worked at Jewel Foods as a grocery store clerk for 20+ years.

She is survived by her sons, Jesse Lynn (Connie) Hollis of Columbia, SC and Tim A. (Teesa) Hollis of Carmel. She has 4 grandchildren, Emily Heggie, David Hollis, Ryan Hollis and Jenelle Hollis Mills and 1 great-grandchild, Bromley Heggie. She was very close to her brother-in-law Robert W. Hollis (Cheri) who lived with the family from age 11. She was predeceased by two sisters, Kathy Turner and Adene Nelson; her parents and a grand-daughter, Allison Hollis.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care with visitation an hour prior. Burial to follow at West Point Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now