|
|
Judy I. Hollis
West Lafayette - Judy I. Hollis, age 77, of West Lafayette passed away on November 3, 2019 at Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette, IN.
Judy was born May 10,1942 in Lafayette to Roy Fox and Irene Davis Fox. She married Jesse L. Hollis in July of 1960 in Lafayette. He predeceased her in May of 2008. She was a member of the Church of Christ on Elmwood Avenue in Lafayette. She worked at Jewel Foods as a grocery store clerk for 20+ years.
She is survived by her sons, Jesse Lynn (Connie) Hollis of Columbia, SC and Tim A. (Teesa) Hollis of Carmel. She has 4 grandchildren, Emily Heggie, David Hollis, Ryan Hollis and Jenelle Hollis Mills and 1 great-grandchild, Bromley Heggie. She was very close to her brother-in-law Robert W. Hollis (Cheri) who lived with the family from age 11. She was predeceased by two sisters, Kathy Turner and Adene Nelson; her parents and a grand-daughter, Allison Hollis.
Funeral services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care with visitation an hour prior. Burial to follow at West Point Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019