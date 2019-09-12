|
Judy Robinson
Lebanon - Judy K. Robinson, 73, of Lebanon, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 5:00 am at Signature Health Care in Lebanon. Judy was born on January 5, 1946 in Lebanon, Kentucky to the late Robert W. Rodgers and Helen Beavers. She married Chester Robinson, Jr. in February of 1966. He predeceased her in February of 2019. She worked as a CNA at Home Hospital when she was young. Then stayed at home as a mother, then worked at Walmart. She loved reading books, crocheting and flowers, as well as she loved her family. Surviving are two sons; Toby Robinson of Lafayette, IN and Robert William Robinson (Jennifer) of rural Lafayette, IN. She is survived by 5 grandchildren; Derrick Robinson, Justin Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Ericka Stichter and Aaron Stichter. She also survived by 4 great-granchildren; Paisley Robinson, Beckett Robinson, Bentley Hann and August Stichter. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Billy Ray Rodgers and Michael Rodgers and an infant sister. No services scheduled at this time. Please share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funderalcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019