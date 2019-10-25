|
|
Judy Schiery
Rossville - Judy Mae Schiery, 73, of Rossville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home unexpectedly. The daughter of Pete and June (Cleveland) Peterson, she was born July 23, 1946, in Frankfort. Judy had formerly been married to David Lee Hewitt. On September 4, 1982, she married Raymond G. Schiery in Mulberry; he preceded her in death on July 12, 2017.
In 1964, Judy graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis. She had worked as a manager of Burger Chef, at Crellin in Frankfort, and as a shift manager at Long John Silver. Her most fulfilling position was as a CNA at Milner Healthcare where she had worked for many years. Judy enjoyed painting with Artex, attending several of their conferences, and painting ceramics with her cousin, Rita. She had also enjoyed crocheting, creating many blankets through the years. Always a hard worker, Judy's passion in life was her daughter and grandchildren.
Surviving Judy are her father, daughter, Nancy (Rustie) Snider, of Dayton; sisters, Phyllis (John) Jollie, of West Bend, Wis., and Janet Morton, of Florida; brother, Bob (Fran) Fleenor, of Campbellsport, Wis.; granddaughters, Alicia Marie (Joe) Calvert, Chandelle Lacey Snyder (fiancé, Jess), and Ashley Lynn Snyder; and five great grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her mother and daughter, Alice Lee Hewitt.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to the start of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Chaplain Ken Rushing will officiate. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery. Memorials in Judy's name may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019