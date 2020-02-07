|
|
Julie (Cassidy) Cyr
Julie (Cassidy) Cyr, devoted wife, loving mother, little sister, and special friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed peacefully with Jerry and Olivia at her side on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer.
Julie was born in Presque Isle, ME on June 24, 1961 to the late Phil and Winnie (Chasse) Cassidy. She graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1980. Julie then went on to the University of Maine in Farmington where she graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education and Elementary Education. Julie would eventually receive her Masters Degree in the same fields.
Julie dedicated her life to children and young adults with special needs. For 38 years she worked in a variety of different class settings. From teaching young adult's life skills, kids with behavioral issues, and working one on one with kids to make sure no child would ever be left behind. For the past 22 years, Julie really found her niche as a Special Education Coordinator with Cooperative School Services. She worked with educators and parents advocating for kids with special needs. Julie always had a love for the classroom though. The last couple years she took on the role of working with the blind and visually impaired students. Doing this, Julie learned Braille in order to teach it to her students. Julie was always willing to go above and beyond for her students. Her love for learning and teaching kids with special needs was beyond what words could describe.
In 1987 she met Jerry Cyr, who would become the love of her life and his everything. In 1988 they were married in Presque Isle, ME. They moved to the Augusta, ME area where they bought their first home. Here is where God blessed them with their first child Olivia on December 5, 1993. Julie and Jerry were blessed a second time when God gave them their son Devin who was born October 10, 1996. In 1997, they would all make the trek to Remington, IN to start a new adventure.
Julie loved to spend time with her family and friends; from camping, to trips to Maine or being a cheer and soccer mom. Julie was an avid reader and also was very active in her church at Sacred Heart of Remington. There she taught Sunday school, assisted in directing Sunday school, and was a leader in CYO. She loved to bring the word of God to kids and organized several NCYC trips along with other spiritually uplifting events for the churches young adults. Julie was also a member of the Rosary and Altar Society, and Tri Kappa. She absolutely loved spending time at Fountain Park Chautauqua with Liv, Dev and Jerry and made so many lifelong friends.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 31 ½ years Jerry, her beautiful daughter Liv, and her siblings, Diane (Scott) Smith, Dana Cassidy, and Karen Umphrey. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Dory (Jesse) Graham and family, Jody (Aaron) Watson and family, Jim (Katlyn) Umphrey, Ben Umphrey, Leigh (Maru) Smith and baby Nicholas, and Kelly Smith.
Preceding her in death is an amazing son, Devin; parents Phil and Winnie Cassidy; stepdad Bev Cray, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Although we were far away from our Maine Family, we had our Indiana families to love. Kevin (Nancy) Goodwin, Travis (Sara) and family, Sarah and Emily. Ronnie and Vanessa Sheldon, Grant (Ashlee) and family, Addison (Kelly), Amara (Jay), Mackala (Kaden). Julie's adopted sisters Joyce Butler and Donna Bayer. We would also like to thank Julie's chemo family at Lafayette Cancer Care, Dr. DiMartino and caring staff and Dr. Jerry Jefson
Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Funeral Mass 11 AM (EST) Wednesday, February 12, 2020 also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Fr. Andrew DeKeyser to officiate. Cremation Rites will be held following the Funeral Mass with burial at a later date.
In lieu of floral arrangements and memorial plaques, memorial contributions may be made in Julie's name to the or Franciscan Health Hospice Care.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020