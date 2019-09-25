|
Julius J. Bianconi
West Lafayette - Julius J. Bianconi, 95, died on September 23 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette. Born November 1, 1923 in Steger, Illinois to Giovanni Bianconi and Filomenia Vertucci Bianconi, he was a long-time resident of New Richmond. He served in the Navy during World War II on a minesweeper in the Pacific. Following the war, he married Lucille Hershberger and relocated to Indiana where together they spent more than fifty years building a successful farming business. The couple shared a love of travel and a devotion to family and friends. They were strong supporters of St. Jude Children's Hospital and he was a member of the Crawfordsville Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved older brother Louis (Doc) Bianconi, sister Gloria and wife Lucille. He is survived by nephew Mark, his wife Penny and their children Michael, Christy and Melissa, their grandchildren Natalie, William and Sloane, his niece Gloria Bianconi Darlington, a well as close friends Jacquie and Dan Dexter. The family would like to recognize and thank Jacquie and Dan as well as Cumberland Pointe, for the care and devotion shown to both Julius and Lucille over the past eight years. Interment is planned for 10:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Richmond Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider St. Jude.
