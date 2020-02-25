|
June A. Johnson
Oxford - June Ann (Gerlach) Johnson, 85, of Oxford, passed away in the Green Hill Manor Nursing Center, Fowler, on Saturday, February 23, 2020 at 5:15 a.m.
June was born at home in Oxford, Indiana on July 10, 1934. She was the daughter of the late William and Leona (Williams) Gerlach. She was raised in Oxford, graduating from Oxford High School in 1952. June was a stay at home mother and Cub Scout den mother for many years. She also worked as a real estate broker. She later was employed with State Farm Insurance Company and retired from Purdue University in 2010 where she worked in the Industrial Engineering Department.
June was an avid antiqued collector, enjoying refinishing furniture and going to flea markets.
She also traveled all over the United States with her husband "Mick" showing Morgan horses. June was especially excited when her grandson, Zachary Johnson moved back from Louisville KY to join the Lafayette Police Department and be closer to his family. June is remembered for her smile and kindness toward others.
On October 21, 1952 June married Mick Johnson. They have been residing in Oxford for their 68 years of marriage.
She also leaves behind a son Dennis Michael (Susie) Johnson, Oxford; two grandchildren, Zachary Johnson and Melissa (Douglas) Goodrich; six great-grandchildren, Zoey Goodrich, Bethany Goodrich, Nolan Goodrich, Madison Hamelman, Gracie Hamelman and Hannah Hamelman. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Jaylynn; a brother Gene Gerlach and a granddaughter, Tessa Hamelman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Green Hill Manor for their loving care as well as Patty, her hospice nurse from Franciscan Hospice.
As per June's request their will be no formal service.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020