Services
Maus Funeral Home - Attica - Attica
704 Council Street
Attica, IN 47918
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
June Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for June Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Johnson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Johnson Obituary
June A. Johnson

Oxford - June Ann (Gerlach) Johnson, 85, of Oxford, passed away in the Green Hill Manor Nursing Center, Fowler, on Saturday, February 23, 2020 at 5:15 a.m.

June was born at home in Oxford, Indiana on July 10, 1934. She was the daughter of the late William and Leona (Williams) Gerlach. She was raised in Oxford, graduating from Oxford High School in 1952. June was a stay at home mother and Cub Scout den mother for many years. She also worked as a real estate broker. She later was employed with State Farm Insurance Company and retired from Purdue University in 2010 where she worked in the Industrial Engineering Department.

June was an avid antiqued collector, enjoying refinishing furniture and going to flea markets.

She also traveled all over the United States with her husband "Mick" showing Morgan horses. June was especially excited when her grandson, Zachary Johnson moved back from Louisville KY to join the Lafayette Police Department and be closer to his family. June is remembered for her smile and kindness toward others.

On October 21, 1952 June married Mick Johnson. They have been residing in Oxford for their 68 years of marriage.

She also leaves behind a son Dennis Michael (Susie) Johnson, Oxford; two grandchildren, Zachary Johnson and Melissa (Douglas) Goodrich; six great-grandchildren, Zoey Goodrich, Bethany Goodrich, Nolan Goodrich, Madison Hamelman, Gracie Hamelman and Hannah Hamelman. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Jaylynn; a brother Gene Gerlach and a granddaughter, Tessa Hamelman.

The family would like to thank the staff at Green Hill Manor for their loving care as well as Patty, her hospice nurse from Franciscan Hospice.

As per June's request their will be no formal service.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -