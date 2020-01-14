Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
June A. Nace


1928 - 2020
June A. Nace Obituary
June A. Nace

June A. Nace, 91, of Monticello (Carroll County), passed away January 13, 2020.

She was born November 29, 1928, in Monticello (Norway) to the late Albert "Bert" and Ethel Mae (Schnepp) Bowsher. In 1947, in Monticello she married William "Jack" Nace; he passed away on February 23, 1998.

Most everyone would remember that she and her late husband, Jack, owned and operated the former Nace Orchard in rural Burnettsville.

Surviving are four children, Phillip J. (Yvonne) Nace, Sr. of Lafayette, Clarinda Dianne Crabtree of Monticello, William Jack "Billy Jack" (Helen) Nace, Jr. of Delphi, and Randy L. Nace of Monticello; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Betty Bowsher of Monticello.

Visitation will be from 12:00 (noon) to 2:00 p.m., January 16, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m., January 16, 2020.

Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.

For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
