June M. Lefton
June M. Lefton

Attica - June M. (Brooks) Lefton, 92, Attica, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:54 p.m.

June was born in Waveland, Indiana on December 22, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Franklin and Maude Pearl (Smith) Brooks. June formerly lived in Waveland and later moved to Stone Bluff. She has spent most of her life in Attica. While living in Stone Bluff, June attended Stone Bluff and Rob Roy schools.

June was a homemaker. She was a former member of the E.U.B. Church in Attica and more recently been attending the Attica Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed working with her flowers in the back yard of her home. She was an avid bird watcher.

On February 15, 1948, June married Sherman E. "Bud" Lefton in Attica. Bud preceded her in death on April 2, 1991.

June leaves behind a daughter, Janet (Edward) Greenwood, Attica; two grandchildren, Donald (Kim) Greenwood, Attica and Sarah Lefton, Fort Wayne, IN; two great-grandchildren, Ashley and Lanee Greenwood. She was preceded in death by two sons, John Lefton and Carl Wayne Lefton along with five sisters, Frances Brier, Marcella Pattengale, Thelma Kathlene Brooks, Dorabell Brooks and Nancy Crumley.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, September 30th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A gravesite service will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
