1/1
June M. Lytle
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June M. Lytle

Monticello - June M. Lytle, 85, of Monticello, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.

She was born on June 11, 1935 in Battle Ground to the late Hollie and Bessie (Frank) Nelson. On September 2, 1955 she married Patrick D. Lytle on the Lytle family farm in Monticello. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2020.

She was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church. She was a long time member of the Yeoman United Methodist Church where she served in several capacities.

June was a nurse and had worked for the former White County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Morris, Dr. Shapiro, Twin Lakes School Corporation, and also for the White County Health Department. She enjoyed traveling, watching the colts, cooking, baking, gardening, and enjoyed doing yard work. She was known for her whoopi pies, cowboy cookies, snicker doodles, and noodles.

She had been a member of the Crystal Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Monticello.

She is survived by her children, James Lytle and Paula Roller both of Monticello; and grandchildren, Whitney Roller, and Christopher Fagerlind (fiancée, Bobbie Jo Stiles); and great grandchildren, Merrick, Carson, Courtney, Theo, Nash, and baby T.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne; brothers, Clyde, Delbert, and Norman Nelson; and sister, Violet Brooks.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:30 pm until the time of services at 3:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.

Burial will follow in Yeoman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Monticello United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Contributions may also be sent directly to the church if desired.

Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved