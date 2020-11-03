June M. Lytle
Monticello - June M. Lytle, 85, of Monticello, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.
She was born on June 11, 1935 in Battle Ground to the late Hollie and Bessie (Frank) Nelson. On September 2, 1955 she married Patrick D. Lytle on the Lytle family farm in Monticello. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2020.
She was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church. She was a long time member of the Yeoman United Methodist Church where she served in several capacities.
June was a nurse and had worked for the former White County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Morris, Dr. Shapiro, Twin Lakes School Corporation, and also for the White County Health Department. She enjoyed traveling, watching the colts, cooking, baking, gardening, and enjoyed doing yard work. She was known for her whoopi pies, cowboy cookies, snicker doodles, and noodles.
She had been a member of the Crystal Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Monticello.
She is survived by her children, James Lytle and Paula Roller both of Monticello; and grandchildren, Whitney Roller, and Christopher Fagerlind (fiancée, Bobbie Jo Stiles); and great grandchildren, Merrick, Carson, Courtney, Theo, Nash, and baby T.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne; brothers, Clyde, Delbert, and Norman Nelson; and sister, Violet Brooks.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:30 pm until the time of services at 3:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Yeoman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Monticello United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Contributions may also be sent directly to the church if desired.
