June Turpin
Aug. 27, 1929-Jan. 18, 2020
June E. Turpin, 90, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night at her daughter's house in Lafayette.
Mrs. Turpin was a member of Whole Truth Apostolic Pentecostal. She collected porcelain dolls. She loved reading, her church and her family. She was employed at Wal-Mart and County Market, retiring on Dec. 29, 2017.
Born Aug. 27, 1929 in Kiowa, Kansas to Pearly Reese and Edith Opal Pratt Reese, she graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1948. She married Arville D. Turpin March 29, 1957 in Covington. He passed away May 20, 1982.
Surviving family includes: three daughters, Pamela Dexter (Jerry) of Lafayette, Diana Johnson (David) of New Market, Kathy Hoffman (Rodger) of Crawfordsville; daughter-in-law, L. Caroline Turpin of Live Oak, Florida; brother, G. Robert "Bob" Reese (Delores) of Crawfordsville; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Turpin in 2007, grandson, John Dexter in 2018 and two sisters, Joyce Servies and Josephine Hole.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Thursday at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Ave., Crawfordsville. Services will begin at 10 AM Friday at the funeral home, led by Rev. Cordell Kenner. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery South.
Online condolences may be made at
www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020