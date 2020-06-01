Justin S. Bushong
Indianpolis - Justin S. Bushong, 34, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born June 23, 1985, in Lafayette to Darin S. (wife Kathleen) Bushong of Ft. Myers, Fl, and Nancy (Clark) McCLimans of Lafayette.
Justin was a veteran of the Army serving two tours in Iraq.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 492 in West Lafayette and enjoyed sports, skydiving, racing motorcycles and cars, reading and classical music.
Justin also was a White Sox fan and avid sports card collector. His marriage was to Lindsey Freitag in Lafayette in 2006.
Surviving along with his parents are his children Joshua S. and Alana N. Bushong of West Lafayette, siblings Amanda L. Bushong of Sarasota, FL, Aaron M. Bushong of Lafayette, Jason W. (Tiphani) Jennings of Lafayette, and Sara B. (Tanner) Keilty of Dorset, VT.
Also surviving are his grandmothers Barbara Ann Bushong of Lafayette, Janet (Cletis) Pelfree of Lafayette, and Pamela D. (Ernest) Jenkinson of Lafayette, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents William D. Bushong, Robert L. Clark, Reynolds and Helen Weber.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the time of the memoiral service at 3:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made for his children at: ugift529.com under Joshua Bushong F3X-N6U or Alana Bushong S8B-T6N. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
Indianpolis - Justin S. Bushong, 34, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born June 23, 1985, in Lafayette to Darin S. (wife Kathleen) Bushong of Ft. Myers, Fl, and Nancy (Clark) McCLimans of Lafayette.
Justin was a veteran of the Army serving two tours in Iraq.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 492 in West Lafayette and enjoyed sports, skydiving, racing motorcycles and cars, reading and classical music.
Justin also was a White Sox fan and avid sports card collector. His marriage was to Lindsey Freitag in Lafayette in 2006.
Surviving along with his parents are his children Joshua S. and Alana N. Bushong of West Lafayette, siblings Amanda L. Bushong of Sarasota, FL, Aaron M. Bushong of Lafayette, Jason W. (Tiphani) Jennings of Lafayette, and Sara B. (Tanner) Keilty of Dorset, VT.
Also surviving are his grandmothers Barbara Ann Bushong of Lafayette, Janet (Cletis) Pelfree of Lafayette, and Pamela D. (Ernest) Jenkinson of Lafayette, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents William D. Bushong, Robert L. Clark, Reynolds and Helen Weber.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the time of the memoiral service at 3:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made for his children at: ugift529.com under Joshua Bushong F3X-N6U or Alana Bushong S8B-T6N. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.