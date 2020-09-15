1/1
Justine Cunningham
Justine Cunningham

Lafayette - Justine Cunningham, 82

Justine Cunningham, 82, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.

She was born March 15, 1938, in Deer Creek, IN, to Homer and Velma Williams Hackett.

Justine graduated from Delphi High School class of 1956.

On July 14th, 1957, she married Edwin Cunningham in Delphi, Indiana.

Justine worked as a secretary for Purdue University for years and as a bookkeeper for Arth Drug Store.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Justine enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Michael (Bonita) Cunningham of Cedar Falls, IA, daughter, Michele Dimmick, son, Marc (Missy) Cunningham, granddaughter, Kelli (Zach Bullard) Cunningham, granddaughter, Ashley (Mark) Royer, grandson, Derek (Jessica) Dimmick, grandson, Myles Cunningham, grandson, Mason Cunningham. She also had five great granddaughters.

Justine was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Velma Hackett, her sisters Rosemary Meeks and Maureen Hackett and her husband, Edwin Cunningham.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN.

Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN, Pastor Kurt Freeman officiating. Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
