Rev. K. Faye Bass
Frankfort - F. Kaye Bass, 94, of Frankfort, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Wesley Manor, where he resided since July of 2007. Kaye was born August 27, 1925, in Indianapolis, to Floyd and Viola (Rosenfield) Bass. In 1943, he graduated from Pike High School. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Air Corps. In 1948, Kaye graduated with honors from Purdue School of Agriculture in Horticulture. Preparing for the ministry, he attended Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, earning his Master of Divinity degree in 1953.
Rev. Bass was a member of the Indiana conference of the United Methodist Church, retiring after 39 years in 1988, serving churches around the area including Lafayette Christ Methodist Church. Rev. Bass was a delegate of the 1976 General Conference of United Methodist Church, 1968 and 1976 Jurisdictional Conferences, and the 1976 World Methodist Conference in Dublin, Ireland, among many other memberships, trustee positions, and volunteer activities throughout the communities he served. He was an avid supporter of Purdue and member of the Purdue Alumni Association.
Surviving Rev. Bass are his wife of 71 years, Mary Jane (Dean) Bass; sons, David Bass, of Richmond and Mark (Cindy) Bass, of Lafayette; daughters, Elaine Drew, of Indianapolis, and Gail (Rick) Voteau, of Chesterfield, MO; brother, Richard (Jan) Bass; and grandchildren, Jared Bass, Russell (Emilie) Drew, Renee Voteau, and Stephanie Voteau. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Floyd Bass Jr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 10:00 a.m. to the start of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Committal service will begin on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
