Kameron Mikal McCreery
West Lafayette - Our beautiful son, Kameron Mikal McCreery, of West Lafayette, IN took his life on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was 27 years young.
Born on Aug. 28, 1992 to Daniel and Susan McCreery, Lafayette, IN. Kameron was a kind soul, full of life and ambition. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School class of 2011with honors, studied at Purdue University and Ivy Tech, receiving an A.S. in Software Development, as well as many certificates. He was continuing his studies in software development at Purdue University Global. He was always wanting to learn. He married Rachel Milligan in Lafayette, July 6, 2013. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband.
He was employed at Purdue University since 2013, for the last 3 years at the Bindley Bioscience Center, DP. Kameron was doing what he loved, he was the IT Systems Administrator. He loved the challenges, and the act of developing software applications. He would always share his accomplishments with his biggest fan, his mother Susan, the building manager of Bindley.
Kameron is survived by wife, Rachel and sons Kamden Gene and Kash Allen of West Lafayette. His parents Daniel and Susan McCreery of Lafayette, and a brother KC Wayne McCreery of California. His grandmother Beverly High (David), of Lafayette, IN, grandfather, Charles Courtney, AZ, 5 aunts, 1 uncle, and many cousins. His father-in law and mother-in law, Joel and Kelli Milligan, Lafayette and sister-in laws, Tara and Shannon Milligan.
Kameron was a soft-spoken man, like his father Daniel. He was witty, confident, and had a need to succeed. He loved to play tennis, video games, roller coasters, driving his car, and the most recent activity of sky diving. But first and foremost being a father to his precious boys. They will forever love their daddy!
Kameron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Sue (Kelsey) McCreery, maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation Friday September 13, 2019 from 4-7pm Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel. Service Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel. Interment will; take place at Meadow View Cemetery Lafayette. You may sign the guest book and leave memories and pictures at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019