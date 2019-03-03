Karen A. Kemper Krayer



Plantation,FL - Karen Ann Krayer of Plantation, FL passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Karen is survived by her spouse, Tony Krayer, her three children Bryan Krayer (spouse Anne), Kevin Krayer (spouse Yesenia) and Amy LaComb (spouse Brian); eight grandchildren (Andrew, Maya, Meghan, Samantha, Spencer, Maeve, Kaitlyn and Allyson), her brother, Jeff Kemper (spouse Tina), and a large loving family. She was a second mom to numerous friends and acquaintances who appreciated her gentle ways and kind heart. She also had numerous friends as she lived in Plantation for nearly 46 years.



She was born in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1945 to the late Robert and Marjorie Murdock Kemper. She moved to South Florida to attend Barry College in 1963. Karen's story includes being a flight attendant in the 60's for Eastern Airlines to completing her degree in Education in the mid-90's and becoming a school teacher. She proudly was a full-time home maker raising her three children and participating in every school or athletic event possible. She managed room mom duties, coaching sports teams, and eventually being a school teacher herself. No matter the setting, her greatest joy was being around loving family and friends.



Karen was full of life and love as a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a friend. She would often comment how she wasn't a social person and yet seemed to know someone/everyone no matter where she was or what she was doing.



While Karen may have worn a pair of wings as a flight attendant, she truly earned her wings being the incredible woman she was to everyone. Heaven is certainly a brighter place now welcoming Karen. We hope they have hot fudge sundaes waiting for her upon her arrival as that seemed to be her only concern about going to heaven.



In lieu of flowers, please bake some chocolate chip cookies and give them to a friend, make lunch or dinner plans to visit with a special someone, talk to a stranger in the grocery check-out line, or be the person at every event who makes the group gather together for photos. As an alternative, donations can be made in Karen's name to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation (honoring pediatric oncology); 3329 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021.



Visitation services will be held at TM Ralph Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3rd from 3-6pm. A funeral mass will be a St. Gregory the Great Parish on Monday, March 4th at 10am. Karen will be buried by her mother's side at St Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette, IN, on Saturday, March 9th. Prior to burial, there will be visitation from 10am-12pm, concluding with a prayer service at Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette.