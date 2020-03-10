|
Karen Jones
Rossville - Karen Charlene Jones, 64, of Rossville passed away at her home surrounded by family after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born November 22, 1955 in Muncie to Charles H. and Ruth Mazel (Wilson) Lucas. She was a 1974 graduate of Western High School. She married John Jones, July 1, 1977. He survives.
Karen worked for General Electric in Scottsville, KY, Frito Lay in Frankfort, and drove a bus for the Lafayette School Corporation. She was a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church, and enjoyed cross stitch, cake decorating, flowers, but most of all spending time with her grandkids.
Along with her husband of over 42 years, Karen is survived by her mother; daughters, Ashley (Joe) Brunton of Rossville and Amanda (Jordan) Mulligan of Cutler; sisters, Beverly Lucas of Frankfort, Rita Cotton and Pam Harris both of Kokomo; sister-in-laws, Debbie Tuttle, Sharon Cockrill, and Linda Davis, all of Scottsville, KY; and grandchildren, Addison and Hudson Brunton, and Jace, Breccan and Hadley Mulligan.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother-in-law, Doyle Harris.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pyrmont Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020