Delphi - Karen K. Fogelsong Jacot, 73, of Delphi, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at 6:04 am at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette, after a brief illness. She was born March 23, 1946 in Cass County, IN, to the late Frank & Lavon Mae Bolinger Fogelsong. Her marriage was to James L. "Jim" Jacot in Rossville on July 12, 1964, and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2015. She graduated from Rossville High School in 1964. She worked at the former Kuns Watch Service in Delphi (now Fieldings Jewerly & Time) for many years, then had Country Stitches in the Town Square Mall in Delphi for several years, and worked at Walmart in Lafayette for 5 years, before retiring. She attended the Delphi Wesleyan Church. Was active with the Carroll County Senior Citizens, was an avid reader, enjoyed computer games, and had an extensive Barbie Doll collection. She also enjoyed geology. Karen dearly loved her family, and loved to spend time with them. Surviving: daughter-Cindy & John Benner of Delphi; son-Jeff & Elaina Jacot of Delphi; grandsons-Michael Benner & Bradley Jacot of Delphi; sister-Linda York of Lafayette; brother-Max & Linda Fogelsong of Rossville. Services: Friends may call Wednesday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service Thursday at 10:30am at the funeral home, Pastor Dan Fisher officiating. Burial at Pyrmont Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphi Wesleyan Church, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019