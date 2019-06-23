|
Karen K. Vaughn
Martinsville - Karen Kay Vaughn, 74, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. She was born July 16, 1944, in Frankfort, to the late Albert Ray and Berenice Jean (Overholser) Miller.
After graduating from Rossville High School, Karen attended Ball State University where she was a baton twirler for the Marching Mademoiselles. Throughout her life, Karen worked as an insurance underwriter at Vaughn & Vaughn Legal, Lafayette Life, and Smith-Douglass Fertilizer before retiring from the former Meridian Insurance, now State Auto. Karen was a member of River Valley Christian Church in Martinsville; she was an avid Pacers fan, enjoyed animals especially cats and dogs, vegetable and flower gardening, candy making, watching NASCAR races, collecting Hallmark Christmas ornaments, and completing word search puzzles.
Surviving Karen are her brother, Carroll R. Miller , of Cutler; caregiver and friend, Danica Hornaday, of Cutler; long-time co-worker, friend, and caregiver, Linda Dowers, of Greenwood; nephew, Clinton Miller, of Lafayette; nieces, Annette Miller (fiancé, Eric), of Jeffersonville, and Natalie (Mark) Harris, of Houston; great nephew, Devon W. Harris; and great niece, Sheridan S. Harris.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at River Valley Christian Church in Martinsville, from 4:00 p.m. to the start of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Kevin Able will officiate. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Graveside services will follow at Rossville Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 23, 2019