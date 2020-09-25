Karen M. Borns
West Lafayette - Karen (Moelhman) Borns, 63, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East after a three-year battle with cancer.
She was born October 28, 1956, in Lafayette, IN, to Charles R. and Marian Young Moelhman.
Karen graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
She was an artist, a gardener, and a friend to animals. Motherhood was the greatest joy of her life.
Surviving are daughter, Joanna (husband Josiah Madigan) Borns, mother, Marian Moelhman, sister, Amy J. Moelhman, sister, Barbara (Mike) LeFevers, sister, Lisa Barton, and her beloved cat, Snoop.
Karen was preceded in death by Father, Charles R. Moelhman.
Private service will be held on Tuesday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel 1184 Sagamore Parkway West West Lafayette, Rev. Dr. Rachel Metheny officiating. Interment will be at IOOF in Brookston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society of Lafayette and Congress Street United Methodist Church of Lafayette.