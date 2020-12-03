1/1
Karen Mikels Clifton
1949 - 2020
Karen Mikels Clifton

Lafayette - Karen Lynn Mikels Clifton, 70, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana.

She was born in Lafayette on December 11, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Rosemary Haynes Mikels. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

Karen married Ronald Ray Trueblood in 1969 and he preceded her in death. She married Dale Eugene Clifton, Jr. in 1972 and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are two brothers: Dale Steven Mikels (Sue) and Gary Duane Mikels (Melissa); also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no visitation. A private graveside service is planned at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens in West Lafayette. Hippensteel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
