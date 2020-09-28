Karen Shields
Lafayette - Karen L. Shields born July 19, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Laverne and Irene (Fortlege) Lathrop died peacefully on September 26, 2020 in the hospice palliative care unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital East. She married James K. Shields December 27, 1966 and he survives, as does a brother Scott A. Lathrop of Townsend, MA. Karen graduated from Dundee High School, IL in 1962 and entered Purdue University School of Pharmacy that same year and graduated in 1967.
She began her hospital pharmacy career as a staff pharmacist at St. Elizabeth Hospital that year, became Chief pharmacist in 1972 and later named Director of Pharmacy Services. At the time of her retirement in 2009 she was the corporate Division Director of Pharmacy for the Sisters of St. Francis Health Services. She loved animals especially her Silky Terrier dogs and Morgan horses which she bred and showed. She found time to volunteer as a Naturalist at the Indianapolis Zoo in the Waters area and especially enjoyed staffing the walrus exhibit and answering visitor questions. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1st at Spring Vale cemetery.
Remembrance gifts may be made by the donor to a charity of their choice
