Karen Sparks
Camden - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Karen Kay Sparks, 53, at her home in Camden, IN. Her beloved family was by her bedside at the time of passing. She bravely battled colon cancer for 2 ½ years with grace and little complaining during numerous surgeries and treatments. Her quiet strength during her fight was inspirational to all she came in contact with during this battle.
Karen was born on November 23, 1966 in Kokomo. Her parents were the late Jack Johnson and present Donnabelle Johnson-Willis. She was a lifelong resident of Carroll County, she graduated from Carroll High School in 1985. She started working for Briggs in Flora her Junior year of high school and got a full time job after graduation. She worked there till 1996 then went to be a housewife on the farm and started driving school bus for Delphi Community School Corporation in 1997.
She married Jerry Sparks on August 20, 1994 and they had one child, Karlee in 1995, who she adored with all her heart.
Karen possessed a selfless soul that sought joy by helping and serving others. This devotion caused her to be loved by many. She loved playing bingo, watching the Cubs, gardening, sitting around a campfire, driving the grain cart, hauling grain in the fall in the semi, fishing, and watching her hummingbirds on the window feeders.
Her quiet strength, reliability, and "I'm going to fight this" attitude allowed her to continue to do what she wanted and not let her illness stand in her way. She always loved hauling her kids on the bus. She loved and respected her fellow bus drivers and enjoyed their get-togethers.
Karen is survived by her husband Jerry L. Sparks, daughter Karlee Kay Sparks, mother Donnabelle Johnson-Wllis, sister Kristy Jones, husband Steve Jones, brotherJohn Johnson, wife Angie Johnson and brother Kenneth Johnson, nieces Jessie and Jennah Jones, Erika Johnson and nephew Brent Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Johnson and stepfather George F. Willis.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and oncology nurses at Horizon Oncology and Research Center, Cancer Center of America Chicago, and Simon Cancer Center that performed many surgeries and treatments that helped to extend the life of Karen. They were always a tremendous comfort to the family during her struggle. Also, a special thank you to ViaQuest Hospice and nurse Erica for the care and prayers provided over the last months of her life.
And finally, our family rode the wave of unbelievable support and love from our many friends and family since her diagnosis. We love all of you for your endless support and prayers during this difficult time.
A private graveside service with the family will be held on April 11th at 2 pm at Paint Creek Cemetery outside Camden. The family is hoping to have a celebration of life later on this summer to commemorate Karen due the situation with the Coronavirus disease.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020