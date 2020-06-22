Karen Sue Belt
Lafayette - Karen Sue Belt age 71 of Lafayette, IN passed away Saturday June 20th in her home with her family by her side, following a brief battle with cancer.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Curtis D. Belt.
Karen was born in 1948 to parents Clifford & Dorothy Tearman, In Kokomo, Indiana. Karen was a 1966 graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School. She was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, knowing nearly everyone in town. In 1966 Karen married Frank A Fawbush II, raising two children together. He survives.
Karen is lovingly survived by her children, Phillip "Brad" Fawbush (West Lafayette, IN), Melanie Fawbush (Howard City, MI), Betsy Fawbush (Monticello, IN), grandchildren Jeremiah Fawbush (Palmer, Alaska) Zachary Fawbush (Indianapolis, IN) Hannah Fawbush (Lafayette,IN). In addition she is survived by her step-children of marriage: Chris Belt (Kokomo, IN), Matt Belt (Kokomo, IN), Angie Belt (Kokomo, IN), Curtis Belt (Kokomo, IN) Serena Brogan (Lafayette, IN), & Druan Hughes (Plainfield, IN), and many grandchildren that she loved and enjoyed.
Karen was a true joy to be around. She lit up any room with her bold, welcoming personality, sense of humor, and infectious laugh. She never knew a stranger, and kept close relationships with all of her family. She enjoyed gardening, bargain shopping, and spending time with loved ones. She will be missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 27th 3-7 pm at the home of Brad Fawbush, 7728 N. 250 W. West Lafayette, IN. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.