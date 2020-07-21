1/
Karl Katzman
1935 - 2020
Karl Katzman

Mulberry - Karl E. Katzman, 85, of Mulberry, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Franciscan Health East, in Lafayette. He was born June 13, 1935, in Lafayette, Indiana, to William Karl and Evelyn Louise (Burkhalter) Katzman. On November 24, 1955, Karl married Marlene Edith Patchett; she preceded him in death on June 23, 2008.

Karl was a lifelong resident of Clinton County. He retired from Alcoa after 40 years as a crane operator. Karl was a member of the Alcoa 25 year club and also a member of Trinity Church. He loved traveling extensively with his wife and enjoyed his farm and working the land. Karl also loved spoiling each one of his grandchildren.

Karl is survived by his son, Karl "Jon" (Joanne) Katzman of Mulberry, his daughter, Karlena (Doug) Marsh also of Mulberry; sisters, Patricia Roberts of Osgood, Indiana and Etta (Dean) Phillips of Mulberry; grandchildren, Keli (Lee) Anthrop, Kevin (Brandy) Marsh, Keri (Klay) Van Antwerp and Katie Katzman; step-grandchildren, Chelsea Smith, Sarah Demic; great-grandchildren, Reece and Ethan and step great grandchildren, Ryan and Ashlynn.

Along with his wife, Karl is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary Kathleen; brother, Gerry and a sister, Marlene Harsh.

Private services were held at Trinity Church of Mulberry with burial in Fair Haven Cemetery. Arrangements were with Genda Funeral Home of Mulberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church, 103 South Main St., Mulberry, IN 46058.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
