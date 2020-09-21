1/
Karl L. Whitaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl L. Whitaker

Brook - Karl L. Whitaker, 69, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Brook, Indiana, after a long illness. He was born January 18, 1951 in Huron, South Dakota, to the late Karl and Gladys Mary Koerwitz Whitaker. He worked as a construction superintendent, for years.

He is survived by his wife Bonita K. Whitaker, and one son-in-law Joe Myers, Wheatfield, IN, and one daughter Nicky Burg, (husband, Daniel), Lafayette, IN. Grandfather of 3 and Great Grandfather of 2. One brother Charles Whitaker, Monticello, IN, and 3 sisters, Linda Reisinger, Brazil, IN, Patsy Forsite, Warsaw, IN and Patsy Sellers, Fowler, IN.

Preceded in death by one daughter, Kathryn G. Myers.

No visitation, graveside services on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. with Richard E. Gerts, officating. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor or serving the family. Memorials may be given in his name to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved