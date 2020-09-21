Karl L. Whitaker
Brook - Karl L. Whitaker, 69, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Brook, Indiana, after a long illness. He was born January 18, 1951 in Huron, South Dakota, to the late Karl and Gladys Mary Koerwitz Whitaker. He worked as a construction superintendent, for years.
He is survived by his wife Bonita K. Whitaker, and one son-in-law Joe Myers, Wheatfield, IN, and one daughter Nicky Burg, (husband, Daniel), Lafayette, IN. Grandfather of 3 and Great Grandfather of 2. One brother Charles Whitaker, Monticello, IN, and 3 sisters, Linda Reisinger, Brazil, IN, Patsy Forsite, Warsaw, IN and Patsy Sellers, Fowler, IN.
Preceded in death by one daughter, Kathryn G. Myers.
No visitation, graveside services on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. with Richard E. Gerts, officating. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor or serving the family. Memorials may be given in his name to the American Cancer Society
.