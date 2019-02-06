|
|
Karl Phillip Ferger III
Lafayette - Karl Phillip Ferger III, 64, of Lafayette died February 4, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Indianapolis on February 12, 1954 to the late Karl Phillip and Delee "Dee" Ferger Jr. He graduated in the first graduating class from Harrison High School in 1972. He started working at Eli Lilly in 1973 and retired after 34 years as the Environmental Coordinator in 2007. On September 13, 1980, he married the love of his life, Pamela Larimore, they have been married 38 years.
Karl enjoyed golf, camping in his RV, and riding his motorcycle, especially going on motorcycle trips with his friend Bruce. He maintained a perfect yard and was known as the "Mr. Fixer" of the family. He loved going on trips with his family. He worked hard and saved to get his dream car, a 2010 Corvette Z06. Above all things in this world he cherished his family and grandchildren! When asked, his favorite sport was whatever his children or grandchildren were playing at the time.
He was a member and trustee of Christ United Methodist Church, the Eli Lilly Retiree Golf League, and the Best Grandpa in the World Club.
Along with his wife Pam, he is survived by his daughter Jennie Lynn (Chris) Gaylord of Greenfield; his son, Karl Phillip "Phil" (Jessica) Ferger IV of Lafayette; 6 grandchildren, Karlie Gaylord, Madelyn Gaylord, Karl "Phillip" Ferger V, Drew Ferger, Michael Gaylord, and Karra Ferger; 2 sisters, Janet (Don) Garbison of Matthews, NC, Sandy Swift of Attica, and Ken (Karen) Ferger of West Point.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions in Karl's name be given to the Christ United Methodist Church for the gymnasium floor replacement project, 3610 S. 18th St, Lafayette, IN 47909 or to The First Tee of Lafayette at www.thefirstteeindiana.org/locations/mid-north/. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3610 S. 18th Street, Lafayette with Rev. Kurt Freeman officiating.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019