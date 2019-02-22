|
|
Karlena Sue Young
Mulberry - Karlena Sue Young, 67, of Mulberry, formerly of Lafayette passed away at 11:50 am on Tuesday February 19th at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided since October.
She was born February 13,1952 in Lafayette to the late Carl and Margaret (Doughtery) Shoemaker. Karlena enjoyed gardening, fishing, and being outside. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling over the country. She was happiest during her time in AK.
She is survived by a daughter Maggie (Brian) Hoover of Monticello, a son Rick Smith of Cumming, GA, her granddaughters Breanna, Jenni, Amya, Alexa, and Lily, great-grandsons Greyson and Dawson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother.
There will be no services.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 22, 2019