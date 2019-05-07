Services
Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
230 South Brooks St.
Francesville, IN 47946
219 567-9551
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
230 South Brooks St.
Francesville, IN 47946
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Francesville First Christian Church
Karol Sue Allen


Karol Sue Allen Obituary
Karol Sue Allen

Francesville - Karol Sue Allen, 80, a lifelong resident of Francesville, IN earned her wings at 6:25 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019. She passed away at IU Health Hospital in Lafayette, IN. Sue was born on October 28, 1938 in Francesville to the late Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers. She was a 1956 graduate of Francesville High School. On October 27, 1956, Sue married the late Ernie Smith, Jr. This marriage brought four children into the world; Debra, Diana, Ted and Terry. Later in life, Sue married the late Darrell Allen on February 25, 2000. Together they enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sue was a member of the Francesville First Christian Church and the Francesville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the casinos and people watching from her front porch swing. She especially enjoyed watching the sporting events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue was an avid Purdue Basketball and Chicago Cubs fan.

It brought great joy to Sue when she was simply sitting around drinking coffee with dear friends. Sue was kind, caring and supportive to everyone. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include:

Debra (Doug) Chenoweth, West Lafayette, IN Daughter

Diana (Karla White) Smith, Lafayette, IN Daughter

Ted Smith, New Carlisle, IN Son

Terry (Carol) Smith, Port Richie, FL Son

Stephanie (Mike Taylor) Flora, Lafayette, IN Granddaughter

Brandi Austin, West Lafayette, IN Granddaughter

Kristina (Derik) Mills, Danville, IN Granddaughter

Courtney (Bryan Shockey) Looker, Fowler, IN Granddaughter

Tristan Looker, St. Claire, MO Grandson

Josh (Adriana Edwards) Imel, Bloomington, IL Grandson

Elijah White, Lafayette, IN Grandson

Tyler (Adriana) Smith, Florida Grandson

Tera Smith, Florida Granddaughter

Brad (Lesley) Chenoweth, West Lafayette, IN Grandson

13 Great Grandchildren

Richard "Dick" Myers, Monticello, IN Brother

Helen Wilson, Monticello, IN Sister

Jim Myers, Monon, IN Brother

Rose (Mike) Salyer, Francesville, IN Sister

Bill Davis, Francesville, IN Brother-in-law

Several Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers, Parents

Ernie Smith, Jr., First Husband

Darrell Allen, Second Husband

Nina Davis, Sister

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM EDT Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM EDT Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Francesville First Christian Church with Pastor James Ketchen officiating.

Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Pulaski County Special Olympics.

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2019
