Karol Sue Allen
Francesville - Karol Sue Allen, 80, a lifelong resident of Francesville, IN earned her wings at 6:25 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019. She passed away at IU Health Hospital in Lafayette, IN. Sue was born on October 28, 1938 in Francesville to the late Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers. She was a 1956 graduate of Francesville High School. On October 27, 1956, Sue married the late Ernie Smith, Jr. This marriage brought four children into the world; Debra, Diana, Ted and Terry. Later in life, Sue married the late Darrell Allen on February 25, 2000. Together they enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sue was a member of the Francesville First Christian Church and the Francesville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the casinos and people watching from her front porch swing. She especially enjoyed watching the sporting events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue was an avid Purdue Basketball and Chicago Cubs fan.
It brought great joy to Sue when she was simply sitting around drinking coffee with dear friends. Sue was kind, caring and supportive to everyone. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include:
Debra (Doug) Chenoweth, West Lafayette, IN Daughter
Diana (Karla White) Smith, Lafayette, IN Daughter
Ted Smith, New Carlisle, IN Son
Terry (Carol) Smith, Port Richie, FL Son
Stephanie (Mike Taylor) Flora, Lafayette, IN Granddaughter
Brandi Austin, West Lafayette, IN Granddaughter
Kristina (Derik) Mills, Danville, IN Granddaughter
Courtney (Bryan Shockey) Looker, Fowler, IN Granddaughter
Tristan Looker, St. Claire, MO Grandson
Josh (Adriana Edwards) Imel, Bloomington, IL Grandson
Elijah White, Lafayette, IN Grandson
Tyler (Adriana) Smith, Florida Grandson
Tera Smith, Florida Granddaughter
Brad (Lesley) Chenoweth, West Lafayette, IN Grandson
13 Great Grandchildren
Richard "Dick" Myers, Monticello, IN Brother
Helen Wilson, Monticello, IN Sister
Jim Myers, Monon, IN Brother
Rose (Mike) Salyer, Francesville, IN Sister
Bill Davis, Francesville, IN Brother-in-law
Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers, Parents
Ernie Smith, Jr., First Husband
Darrell Allen, Second Husband
Nina Davis, Sister
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM EDT Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM EDT Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Francesville First Christian Church with Pastor James Ketchen officiating.
Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pulaski County Special Olympics.
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2019