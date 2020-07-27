1/
Karyl D. Hall
Karyl D. Hall

Lafayette - Karyl D. Hall, age 81, formerly of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette.

Karyl was born on May 20, 1939 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Robert and Darlene (Thomas) Schaden. Karyl was a 1957 graduate of the Rensselaer High School. Karyl was a former member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer and she worked as a secretary for DeMeter INC in Goodland for 19 1/2 years.

Karyl was very involved in a MS Support group in Lafayette. She loved bowling, golfing and playing cards.

Karyl is survived by her children; Debra (Doug) Ketterer of Lafayette, Rhonda Carpenter of Lafayette, Connie Schroeder of Nebraska and Michael (Jackie) Hall of Lafayette; sisters Barbara Arnott and Dolly (Bill) Wider both of Rensselaer; a brother, Tom (Jane) Schaden of Ossian, IN; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Karyl was preceded in death by her parents, brother in law Richard Arnott and a son in law Darrell Schroeder.

Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon (CDT). Graveside services will be held at 12:30 (CDT) at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Rensselaer with Pastor officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis.

As mandated by law, face masks and social distancing are required.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
