Katherine Ann "Kathy" (Kessler) Cooper, age 72, of Crawfordsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1946 in Crawfordsville to the late Warner and Mary (Swinney) Kessler.
Kathy was a 1964 graduate of Ladoga high school and took several business classes at Purdue University and graduated from Indiana Business College. She worked at Chase Bank for 19 years as a bank teller, Colleen's Hallmark for 21 years, and Walmart Pharmacy for 10 years. She was a member of Wabash Ave Presbyterian Church, belonged to the Euchre Club for over 40 years, and was a Red Cross volunteer. When her daughter was young, she was a room mother at school and worked with the Girl's Scouts.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Cooper; a sister, Melanie (David) Duncan; two nephews, Josh (Liz) Duncan and Jason (Carrie) Duncan; and six great neices and nephews, Alex, Owen, Emma, Lilly, Hudson, and Finley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Kay Newnum.
Visitation will be at Wabash Avenue Presbyterian Church, 307 S Washington Street, in Crawfordsville on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00am till the time of the memorial service at 1:00pm with Rev. Dr. John Van Nuys officiating. Burial will follow at Ladoga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Animal Welfare League, 1104 Big Four Arch Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or the , 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at
www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019