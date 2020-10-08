1/1
Katherine Elizabeth Bickett
1934 - 2020
Katherine Elizabeth Bickett

Lafayette - Katherine Elizabeth Bickett, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 1, 1934, in Lafayette, to the late Charles and Ester Shaw Peffley. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School. On January 17, 1953, she married Glen A. Bickett in Lafayette, and he survives. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and was a proud homemaker.

Katherine enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and spending time with her family.

Along with her husband, Glen, she is survived by her daughter, Debra (James) Van Laere of Chalmers; 3 sons, Bruce (Kimberly) Bickett of Flora, Larry (Barb) Bickett of Battleground, and Paul Bickett of Lafayette; and a sister, Rosemary (Irwin) McGuire of Mikado, MI. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Katherine was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Clara Smith and Ruth Lerch; granddaughter, Michelle Bickett and great-grandson, Marvin Bird.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Soller-Baker, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette with Pastor David French officiating.

Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Memorial contributions in Katherine's name may be made to American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.kidneyfund.org.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
