Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Biltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Frances Biltz


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Frances Biltz Obituary
Katherine Frances Biltz

Lafayette - Katherine Frances (Spitznagle) Biltz, age 100, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette 4:08 PM Thursday September 19, 2019 where she had been a resident the past six years. Katherine was born in Lafayette at St. Elizabeth Hospital December 22, 1918, one of 16 children of the late Edward and Katherine (Fassnacht) Spitznagle. She was a graduate of Monitor High School and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church; enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques. Katherine formerly co-owned and operated the 100 Mile House Restaurant in Fowler with her former husband, and later retired from Benton Community School corporation as a secretary where she was employed for many years. Surviving are two sisters, Ann Rettig of West Lafayette; Shirley Klinker of Lafayette; and a brother, Earl Spitznagle of Lafayette, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters Arlene Spitznagle, Mary Cochran, Dorothy Spitznagle, Gertrude Buckles, Marge Gick and Patricia Smith and by six brothers, William, Leonard, Bernard, Francis, Daniel and Merle Spitznagle. Friends may call at St. Boniface Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Monday September 23, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Katherine F. Biltz. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now