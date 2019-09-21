|
|
Katherine Frances Biltz
Lafayette - Katherine Frances (Spitznagle) Biltz, age 100, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette 4:08 PM Thursday September 19, 2019 where she had been a resident the past six years. Katherine was born in Lafayette at St. Elizabeth Hospital December 22, 1918, one of 16 children of the late Edward and Katherine (Fassnacht) Spitznagle. She was a graduate of Monitor High School and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church; enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques. Katherine formerly co-owned and operated the 100 Mile House Restaurant in Fowler with her former husband, and later retired from Benton Community School corporation as a secretary where she was employed for many years. Surviving are two sisters, Ann Rettig of West Lafayette; Shirley Klinker of Lafayette; and a brother, Earl Spitznagle of Lafayette, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters Arlene Spitznagle, Mary Cochran, Dorothy Spitznagle, Gertrude Buckles, Marge Gick and Patricia Smith and by six brothers, William, Leonard, Bernard, Francis, Daniel and Merle Spitznagle. Friends may call at St. Boniface Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Monday September 23, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Katherine F. Biltz. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019