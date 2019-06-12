|
|
Kathleen Marcella Martin
Delphi - Kathleen Marcella Martin, 49, of Delphi, died Sunday-June 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital 86th St., Indianapolis, after a brief illness. She was born February 19, 1970 in Lafayette, to the late Thomas Martin, and her late mother Carolyn Sue Marriss Moyers. She has been with Tony D. Smith for 25 years, and they made their home together, near Delphi. She attended Delphi Schools. She had formerly worked at Indiana Packers in Delphi for 3 years. She enjoyed river life, and loved to boat and fish, and enjoyed the beauty of the rivers and being outdoors. She loved music, and liked going to concerts. She loved being with her family, and enjoyed sitting around a camp fire with family and friends. Surviving: longtime companion Tony D. Smith of Delphi; daughter-Ceara S. Martin of Delphi; son-Timothy Lee Reed Jr of Delphi; stepchildren: Tara & Chris McTigue of Delphi, Cory D. Smith of Delphi; sister-Lisa & Steve Tweddel of KY; brothers-Jimmy Martin of Delphi, Daniel Moyers of Logansport; father in law-Glen Smith of Delphi; half brother's-Mike Schnepp of Monticello, John & Patty Schnepp of New Johnsonville, TN. 5 grandchildren. Preceded in death by a grandson Bradan; brother Danny; inf sister. Services: a graveside committal service will be held Saturday-June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Pastor Jason Moyers officiating. Following the burial, a celebration of life service will take place at Tony's home, 9525 W. 550 N. Delphi, all are welcome to come and continue in helping the family celebrate and honor Kathleen's life. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019