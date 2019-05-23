Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Calling hours
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
West Lafayette - Kathleen Marie VanCoppenolle, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20th. She was born in Toledo, OH on February 8, 1950 to James Joseph and Helen Marie White Robarge. Kathleen had been a general manager, banquet and wedding coordinator for Elks Lodge #190, she also managed other banquet and fine dining facilities in the area in her career. She is survived by her mother Helen Robarge of Kokomo, a daughter Staci VanCoppenolle of West Lafayette, granddaughters Neena VanCoppenolle of Athens, OH, Hannah VanCoppenolle of West Lafayette and one grandson of OH. Also surviving are four sisters Jeanie Dishner of Kokomo, Wanda Baker of Marion, Regina Reavis of Muncie and Rose Marie Maier of Terra Haute, two brothers Emil John Robarge of Kokomo and James Joseph Robarge Jr of MS and a cousin Patsy of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Elgie VanCoppenolle, and one brother, Fredrick Robarge. Friends and family may call from 10am to 11am with services at 11am Sunday May 26th at the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. TMG Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's honor to Natalie's Second Chance Dog Shelter, or Almost Home Humane Society of Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 23, 2019
