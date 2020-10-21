Kathleen R. Cleaver



Kathleen Cleaver went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the morning of October 20th.



Kathleen was born on Sept. 14, 1927 in Lafayette to the late Leonard and Hannah (Ridder) Clawson. She was a 1945 graduate of Delphi High School.



She married Dale R. Cleaver at Pyrmont EUB Church on Feb. 9, 1947 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2004.



Kathleen and her husband farmed in Carroll County all of their lives.



She attended Grace Bible Fellowship in Flora, witnessing to others and sharing the gospel with those in nursing homes and hospitals.



One of her favorite verses in the Bible is Ephesians 2:8-9 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.



In 1965 she understood from Scripture that Jesus Christ had paid the price by shedding his blood on the cross for the forgiveness of sins (Hebrews 9:22).



It was at that time she accepted his payment in her place for the forgiveness of sins, and became destined for heaven when she passed from this earth.



She enjoyed singing, working and doing outdoor activities, and reading the Bible.



She is survived by her children: Carol Maxwell (Ralph) of Bringhurst and Gary Cleaver (Sue) of Delphi; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Helen Elrod of Wabash.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, Wayne L. Clawson and sister, Leila G. Humberd.



A graveside service will be held at Masonic Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Grace Bible Fellowship.



Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store