Kathleen "Katy" Shaw Obituary
Kathleen "Katy" Shaw

Lafayette - Kathleen "Katy" Shaw, 58, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Katy was born on July 21, 1960 in Lafayette, IN, to Fran Upshaw and the late William Stafford. A graduate of Ivy Tech Community College, she was a proud nurse at local centers such as St. Anthony Healthcare and Mulberry Health.

On March 26, 1983, Katy married the love of her life, Richard Shaw, with whom she shared a long, loving, and peaceful marriage.

Katy was a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed reading; vacationing in Mexico Beach, FL; spending time with her family; and spoiling her pets: Betsy, Casper, and Willie.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Shaw of Lafayette; her sons, Adam (Ashley) Shaw of Louisville, KY, and Isaac (Jill) Shaw of Cincinnati, OH; and her sisters, Lindy Stafford of Florida and Jocy (Bob) Howes of Indianapolis. Also surviving is her granddaughter, Cecilia Rose Shaw.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Natalie's Second Chance No Kill Dog Shelter in loving memory of Katy, who was a lifelong animal lover. You may leave condolences and memories of Katy online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 4, 2019
