Kathleen Wilson
1941 - 2020
Kathleen Wilson

West Lafayette - Kathleen Ann Wilson, 79, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

She was born March 23, 1941 in Dayton, OH, to the late Leon and Helen (Synder) Whitacre. She worked as the Manager of the Deli at Lofino's Grocery Store for 25 years.

On October 14, 1961 she married Robert B. Wilson in Dayton, OH and he survives.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family at their LaCloche Lake Cabin in Canada. She also loved to decorate for Christmas. She was very family oriented and enjoyed being all together.

Surviving along with her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughter Tammy (husband, Mike) Weber-Carty and her four beloved grandchildren: Andrew and Bailey Weber, and Zach and Mitchell Carty.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Jane Marcum and grandson Alex Carty.

Visitation will be held 1pm - 2pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to IU Health Foundation/Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
