Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Kathryn Ann Wilcox


1921 - 2019
Lafayette - Kathryn Ann Wilcox, 98, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Creasy Springs Health Campus.

She was born November 18, 1921, in Lafayette, to the late Lee and Louise (Welsh) Plaster.

Kathryn graduated from Romney High School and Lafayette Business College.

Her marriage was to Floyd E. Wilcox on June 5, 1943. He passed away July 1, 1987.

Kathryn was a member of St. Mary Cathedral, the Catholic Study Group and Stockwell Home Demonstration Club. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, loved cooking and trying new recipes, playing in several card clubs and volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital sorting and delivering mail.

Surviving is a daughter, Judith (Kirk) Gilbert and a son, Philip (Nancy) Wilcox both of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Gilbert, Gregory (Natalie) Gilbert, Susan (Erik) Moore and Sarah (Wes) Trader, as well as ten great grandchildren.

Kathryn was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Plaster and a sister, Frances Lanie.

Friends may visit from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St Mary Cathedral, with Fr. George Plaster and Fr. Dominic Petan officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Lafayette,

Those wishing may contribute in Kathryn's name to the .

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
