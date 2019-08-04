|
|
Kathryn C. Riehle
Lafayette - Kathryn C. Riehle, 93, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette 8:20 PM Friday August 2, 2019 where she had been a patient for the past ten months. Kathryn was born in Fowler, IN May 15, 1926, the daughter of the late Joseph Bernard and Louise (Snouwart) Albregts and was a 1943 graduate of Monitor (IN) High School. She married Paul F. "Bud" Riehle at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette February 8, 1947, and he preceded her in death June 8, 2000. Kathryn was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette. She was a homemaker, loving mother and co-owner and bookkeeper with Riehle Construction. Surviving are five daughters: Sharon C. Rettig (Robert) of Delphi, IN; Mary J. Kiewitt (Robert) of Indianapolis; Ann L. Wells (Richard) of Lafayette; Kathryn M. Alexander (Greg) of Marietta, GA; Sara L. Ledman (Francis) of Lafayette, IN; five sons: Paul J. Riehle (Diane) of Romney, IN; John W. Riehle, Delphi, IN; William A. Riehle (Patricia) Coatesville, IN; Edward L. Riehle (Lori) of Lafayette, IN; James P. Riehle (Mary) of Lafayette, IN; two brothers, Richard Albregts (Cecilia) of Las Vegas, NV; William Albregts of West Lafayette, IN and one sister, Irene Woodruff of Washington, IN. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Lewis Kingsley of Cold Springs, NY; 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita J. Riehle Kingsley; six brothers, Chester, Francis, Earl, Cecil, Joseph and James Albregts and a sister, Marie Brown. The family would like to thank Dr. Casey Pickerill and the staff of St. Anthony Healthcare for the care their mother received. Friends may call at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 19th and Meharry Streets in Lafayette from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM Thursday August 8, Fr. Eric Underwood and Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic School. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Riehle family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019