Kathryn Delores Rita Ryan Keyes "Kay"
Mulberry - Kathryn Delores Rita Ryan Keyes "Kay", 101, died Feb 13, 2019 in Mulberry, IN. Native of Rockford, IL. Loving daughter of the late James J. and Josephine Ryan. Loving wife of the late Walter H. Keyes, Sun Prairie WI. Loving mother of Geoffrey Keyes, PhD, Craig Keyes, MD, and the late William Ryan Keyes. Loving grandmother of Michael Ryan Keyes and Mark Andrew Keyes. Devoted sister of Mary Claire Fane and Veronica Pheney, and the late Sr. Ann Lucille Ryan SL, James Gerald Ryan OSA, Eugene Ryan, Margaret Corbin and Donald Ryan, SJ. Kay, a fashionable beauty in her day and a beautiful heart all her life, lived a full life in Rockford, IL, Los Angeles CA, Sturgeon Bay WI, Sun Prairie WI, Sun Lakes AZ and finally Mulberry IN. Wife, mother, business woman, global traveler, golf champion, duplicate bridge champion (with husband Walter), League of Women Voters executive and officer in numerous Catholic Social groups. Mass 10 a.m. Friday February 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 207 N Washington St, Delphi, IN 46923, Fr. Clayton Thompson officiating.
Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Delphi. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustinians, 5401 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL 60615-5664 or online at www.MidwestAugustinians.org/donate to support care of elderly friars and seminary formation of young friars appreciated. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 20, 2019