Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Cronkhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. "Kay" (Clark) Cronkhite


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn L. "Kay" (Clark) Cronkhite Obituary
Kathryn "Kay" L. (Clark) Cronkhite

Williamsport, IN - Kathryn "Kay" L. (Clark) Cronkhite, age 85 of Williamsport, IN died at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Kay was born on June 1, 1934 in Harvey, IL. She was the daughter of Orval Glenn and Nellie (Morlan) Clark. She attended West Lebanon High School. On June 17, 1951 she married Kenneth E. Cronkhite. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2014.

Kay was a longtime member of Marshfield Presbyterian Church and later a member of West Lebanon Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist at both churches. Kay was an organist for over 50 years. She was a member of the Marshfield Ladies Aid and the West Lebanon OES. She retired from Warren County REMC after 30 years. Kay enjoyed spending time at Lake Freeman.

Surviving are,

1 daughter, Kathy Lynn Murray (husband: Tom) of Orlando, FL;

1 son, David Earl Cronkhite (wife: Debby) of Zellwood, FL;

4 grandchildren, Jackie Green (Preston), Kristina Fallon (Ryan), Bradley Murray (Jennifer) and Mike Cronkhite (Leanne);

8 great-grandsons, Henry Murray, Brooks Murray, Clark Murray, Isaac Murray, Hudson Murray, Harrison Green, Ethan "EJ" Cronkhite, and Kaleb "KJ" Cronkhite

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 sisters, Joye Gooden, Helen Cunningham, and Mae DeBord.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Steve Poston officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Lebanon Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now