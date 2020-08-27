Kathryn M. Bollock
West Lafayette - Kathryn M. Bollock, 82 of West Lafayette passed away at 6:35 am on Thursday August 27, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1938 in Quincy, IL to the late August and Gertrude (Mauthe) Koehler.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Quincy, received her B.S. degree in Education from Western Illinois University and her M.S. degree from the University of Illinois.
On December 29, 1962 she married Ronald H. Bollock of Lafayette and he survives. She was a teacher with Springfield, IL Public Schools prior to she and her husband moving to Lafayette.
She is survived by three children: James (Lori) of Lafayette, Mary Ann Benecke (Mike) of Napoleon, OH and Denise Ross (Stan) of Muncie, IN. She also is survived by five grandchildren Emily Richter (Tyler) Casey and Holly Bollock, Lyndon Benecke (Chelsea) and Andrea Meyer (Jake), and a great grand-daughter Alexis Meyer.
In Lafayette she was a substitute teacher for both the Catholic and public schools. She also taught at the Lafayette Adult Resource Academy and most recently volunteered with the Read to Succeed program in Lafayette. She had a passion for teaching.
She enjoyed gardening, needle work, camping, traveling, cooking, family history and volunteering in various endeavors for the Lafayette community, especially Caregiver Companion and Friends of the Library. She enjoyed her five grandchildren and treasured the times when the entire family was together.
Kathryn is also survived by three sisters, Gertrude Koehler, Rosemary (Robert) Stock, Claire L. Goerlich, all living in Illinois. Preceding her in death with her parents is a brother, Paul Koehler.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 30, from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at Soller Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Monday, August 31, at 10:30 am with Fr. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Catholic Schools.
