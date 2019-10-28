|
|
Kathryn Mahan
Lafayette - Kathryn I. Mahan 89, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Lafayette, IN.
She was born December 07, 1929 in Milford, IN to the late Russell Hollar Sr. and Daisy I. (Gall) Hollar.
On March 30, 1947 she married John Mahan in Nappanee, IN. He preceded her in death on February 03, 2010.
Kathryn and spouse were local construction business owners of Mahan Builders. She loved to garden, travel, read and fish.
Kathryn is survived by her 3 children: Teresa (Floyd) Crum of West Palm Beach, FL, James (Deborah) Mahan of Lafayette; Ronald (Deborah) Mahan of Tallahassee, daughter-in-law, Belinda Mahan of Lafayette, brother Russell Hollar Jr. (Donna) of Milford, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son; Edward Mahan.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral home. Visitation will be the same day from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn's honor to the . https://www.arthritis.org. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019