Kathryn Naylor
Lafayette - Kathryn Lucille Naylor, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:22 p.m. at Rosewalk Village. Kathryn was born on February 26, 1946 in Owatonna, MN to the late Harold and Josephine (Kubat) Ohrmann. Kathryn graduated from Claremont High School in 1964. She married John Henry "Jack" Naylor in 1973 in Lawton, OK, and they later divorced. Kathryn went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Winona State University in 1969, her Masters in English Literature from St. Cloud State University in 1990, and her PH D in 19th Century British Literature from Purdue University in 1997. She was a member of the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, loved cats and dogs, wildlife and bird watching. Kathryn also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, baking, jogging and was an avid reader. Kathryn was a very charitable person. She loved teaching and did so at Purdue University and most recently at Ivy Tech Community College.
Surviving is three children, John Carl Naylor of Lamai Beach, Thailand, Kathryn Anne Naylor of Ft. Wayne, and Christopher Charles Naylor of Lafayette. Also surviving is two siblings, Marion (husband: Kevin) Clark of Rochester, MN, and Sharon (husband: Jim) Stahnke of West Lakeland, MN.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Chladek and Josephine Ohrmann.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Simplicity Funeral Care. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019