Lafayette - Kathryne "Kate" Miley, 96, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare.



She was born August 3, 1922 in Battle Ground to the late Fay and Ruth (Downs) Lank. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.



On October 4, 1941 she married Steve Miley. He preceded her in death in January of 1996.



Kate worked as an Interior Designer for Sears. She also worked and resided at the Friendship House. She was a member of Kossuth St. Baptist Church since 1948.



She enjoyed traveling, reading and crossword puzzles.



She is survived by her children: Fred (Judy) Miley, Al (Mary Ann) Miley and Jean Ann Young all of Lafayette. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.



Along with her husband Steve, she is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Martha Jane Wilson and Aldeen Wilcox and son-in-law John Young.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Abraham Cremeens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Kossuth St. Baptist Church or a . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com