Delphi - Kathy Lynn Kendall, 58, of Delphi passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.



She was born March 31, 1961 in Lafayette, to the late William Morris and V. Meon (Trent) Myers. She was a 1979 graduate of Delphi High School.



On June 20, 1981 she married Robert "Bob" Kendall at Delphi United Methodist Church and he survives.



Kathy was a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Physical Therapy for 10 years and Rossville Family Medicine for the past 2 years. She also previously served on the Medical Assistant Advisory Board at Ivy Tech.



She attended Delphi United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting and loved animals. Most of all she loved being Nana and spending time with her three grandbabies.



Along with her husband Bob, she is survived by her children: Robert "Scott" (Rachael) Kendall of Zionsville and Lindsey Bramlage of Monticello; and brother Jim Myers of West Lafayette. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Connor and Allyn Bramlage and Harrison Kendall.



She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Myers.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2pm- 5pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home & Tribute Center in Delphi. There will be no formal funeral service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Dr. Dan Crowe Tabor Hill Veterinary Service 7023 Wyandotte Rd, Lafayette, IN 47905 or PayPal [email protected], www.drcrowedvm.com. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on July 16, 2019