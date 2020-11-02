Kavin Frazer
Battle Ground - Kavin Howard Frazer, 54, of Battle Ground passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born November 23, 1965 in Lafayette, to Duane and Sierra Sue (Goris) Frazer. Kavin was a Transit Driver for Lafayette City Bus for 16 years.
He was a member of #1741 Union. He enjoyed flying, and loved trains, planes and automobiles. Kavin loved to cook and play frisbee. Most of all, he loved spending time with loved ones and his fur babies.
Surviving are his children: Josh (companion, Natalie) Frazer, Sierra Frazer and Jade (Travis) Mills all of Brookston; mother Sierra Sue Goris Frazer Cubarloc of Mariposa, CA; brother Klete (April) Frazer also of Mariposa, CA; and grandchildren: Rylan, Conway, Harper and Haisley. He is also survived by his ex-wife Vicki Frazer.
Kavin is preceded in death by his father Duane.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi. Memorial service will begin at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delphi Municipal Airport - 8296 W Division Line Rd, Delphi, IN 46923. Masks are required and current covid-19 regulations will be observed. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com