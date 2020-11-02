1/1
Kavin Frazer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kavin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kavin Frazer

Battle Ground - Kavin Howard Frazer, 54, of Battle Ground passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born November 23, 1965 in Lafayette, to Duane and Sierra Sue (Goris) Frazer. Kavin was a Transit Driver for Lafayette City Bus for 16 years.

He was a member of #1741 Union. He enjoyed flying, and loved trains, planes and automobiles. Kavin loved to cook and play frisbee. Most of all, he loved spending time with loved ones and his fur babies.

Surviving are his children: Josh (companion, Natalie) Frazer, Sierra Frazer and Jade (Travis) Mills all of Brookston; mother Sierra Sue Goris Frazer Cubarloc of Mariposa, CA; brother Klete (April) Frazer also of Mariposa, CA; and grandchildren: Rylan, Conway, Harper and Haisley. He is also survived by his ex-wife Vicki Frazer.

Kavin is preceded in death by his father Duane.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi. Memorial service will begin at 7pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delphi Municipal Airport - 8296 W Division Line Rd, Delphi, IN 46923. Masks are required and current covid-19 regulations will be observed. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved