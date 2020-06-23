Kay Cassaday
Lafayette - Kay Frances Cassaday, 82, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence.
She was born September 13, 1937 in Lafayette, to the late Glen and Mildred (Ross) Cassaday. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Kay was the oldest client of the Wabash Center; she had been with them since they opened.
Kay was always joyful; she lived in the moment and never had a bad day. Those who knew here were devoted to her.
Surviving are nieces: Peggy (Steve) Whalen and Judith (Gary) Colip; niece-in-law Elaine Bradshaw, several grandnieces and nephews and special friend Jody Baker.
Along with her parents, Glen and Mildred, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Phyllis (James) Bradshaw and nephew David Bradshaw.
Private entombment will take place at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.