Kay J. Foard



Lafayette - Kay J. Foard, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born February 14, 1932, in Frankfort to the late Luther and Audra Biery Davis. Kay graduated from Rossville High School and on June 30, 1955, she married John Foard in Rossville and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2002.



Kay was a Food Hostess for Lafayette School Corporation for 40 years, having worked at Crouch, Glen Acres and Vinton Schools. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon and was on various commitees. Kay was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing the organ and listening to music.



Surviving are her sons Glenn A. (Mary) Foard of Carmel, Gary L. (Sue) Foard of Lafayette, granddaughters Megan (Fiancé Adam) Orr, and Andrea (Fiancé Chris) Foard. Kay was preceded in death by an infant daughter Patricia.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Eastern Star service will be at 7:00 pm. Service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating. Interment will be at Rossville Cemetery in Rossville. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church or . You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.